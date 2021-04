To help them tide over the financial stress posed by the second wave of COVID-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday amended the ways and means advances (WMAs) limit of Rs 51,560 crore to state governments till September.

WMAs are temporary advances given by the RBI to the states to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments.

There are two types of WMA — normal and special. While normal WMA are clean advances, special WMA are secured advances provided against the pledge of the Government of India dated securities.

In addition, RBI has enhanced the aggregate WMA limit of states and union territories (UTs) to Rs 47,010 crore per year.

Special Drawing Facility (SDF)

SDF availed by state governments/UTs shall continue to be linked to the quantum of their investments in marketable securities issued by the government of India, including the Auction Treasury Bills (ATBs).

The net annual incremental investments in CSF and GRF shall continue to be eligible for availing of SDF, without any upper limit. A uniform hair cut of 5 percent shall be applied on the market value of securities, for determining the operating limit of SDF on a daily basis.

Overdraft (OD) Regulations

The interim relaxations on OD were effective till March 31, 2021. Thereafter, extant OD regulations of state governments/ UTs are in force.

Interest rate on SDF, WMA and OD

Interest rate on SDF, WMA and OD shall continue to be linked to Repo Rate. Interest will be charged for all the days the advance remains outstanding.