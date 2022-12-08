Govt notifies amendments in insurance intermediaries regulations — banks can now tie-up with 9 insurers

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has increased the maximum number of tie-ups for Corporate Agents (CA) and Insurance Marketing Firms (IMF). Read details here

The government has notified amendments in insurance intermediaries regulations. As part of this, there will be increase in maximum number of tie-ups for Corporate Agents (CA) and Insurance Marketing Firms (IMF). Consequently, policyholders will now get wider choices and access to insurance plans through various distribution channels.

Earlier, corporate agents and IMFs were permitted to tie up with only 3 and 2 insurers respectively. Now, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has allowed them to increase their tie-up limits to nine and six insurers each for life, general and health insurers.

For corporate agent (composite), the total number of arrangements ( life, general and health) shall not exceed 27, IRDAI said.

As per the IRDAI order , "In order to enable the policyholders/prospects to have wider choice and access to insurance through various distribution channels and facilitate the reach of insurance to the last mile, the maximum number of tie-ups for Corporate Agents (CA) and Insurance Marketing Firms (IMF) have been increased. Now, a CA can tie up with 9 insurers (earlier 3 insurers), and IMF can tie up with 6 insurers (earlier 2 insurers) in each line of business of life, general and health for distribution of their insurance products. The area of operation of IMF has also been expanded to cover entire state in which they are registered."

Corporate entities represent an insurance company and sell its policies. Usually, they are engaged in a particular business and sell insurance policies to their existing customers based on the situation. IMF is also a distribution channel in insurance.

Venkatesh Naidu, CEO of Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking Ltd, believes that this will give banks further flexibility to offer solutions to the clients and open up opportunities for the insurance industry to have more tie-ups.

According to Sumit Rai, MD & CEO at Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, the move will encourage growth in the industry and increase insurance penetration in the country.

"IRDAl has propelled the industry towards a new era of customer-centricity and financial inclusion. Overall, these are welcome changes that will be instrumental in creating sustainable, long-term industry growth, aligned with the regulator’s vision of insurance for all," Rai said.