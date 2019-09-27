Finance
Government waiting for clarity in PMC Bank issue, says FM Sitharaman
Updated : September 27, 2019 06:50 AM IST
In a relief to the crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank customers, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday increased the withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000.
The RBI on Tuesday barred the PMC Bank from carrying out almost all its routine banking activities for six months.
The move came after the central bank found certain irregularities in the bank, including under-reporting of NPAs.
