Government to rationalise expenditure to maintain 6.4% fiscal deficit target

The Indian government is walking a tight fiscal rope as buoyant tax receipts may not be enough to cover the additional expenditure and the non-tax revenue gap in the ongoing fiscal.

At the moment, the finance ministry holding the budgetary exercise meeting for the 2023-24 fiscal, and there are demands coming in the revised estimates (RE) —some have been less than the first half of the current fiscal — stack up to around Rs 3 lakh crore-odd.

Plus there could be a bit of on the non-tax revenue side, as there are currently no clear estimates of what the RBI dividend could look like, and there is going to be a gap on the disinvestment side as well. So, that coupled with the additional expenditure, is something that the government is grappling with.

Tax revenues have been more than buoyant, both direct and indirect. Direct taxes may actually grow by around 30 percent odd in the ongoing fiscal. But the current sentiment within the government is that this may not be sufficient to maintain the fiscal deficit at 6.4 percent, and so, some kind of ‘rationalisation’ in expenditure is very likely.

They will not touch the big expenditure ticket items like MNREGA, food subsisdies, fertilisers as all of those are strict commitments. But there could be some revisions in the smaller schemes and smaller demands from smaller ministries and departments. We will only know for sure as those numbers will be out in next year's Union Budget. But all of this is part of the ongoing budgetary exercise.

From next year onwards, up to the 2025-26 financial year, the government has to reduce the fiscal deficit to below 4.5 percent, which is going to be a challenge because then the reduction will have to be more than 50 basis points every year, which means maintaining it at 6.4 percent this year becomes very important.

