Economy
Government to infuse Rs 100 billion in housing finance companies
Updated : August 02, 2019 06:35 PM IST
The government is infusing an additional Rs 100 billion in housing finance companies to boost lending in the sector, at a time when the shadow banking industry is under stress due to lack of liquidity.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to meet Indian bankers on August 5 to review credit growth in various sectors.
