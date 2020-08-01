Economy Government to expand scope of Rs 3 lakh crore MSME Credit Scheme Updated : August 01, 2020 04:22 PM IST Banking sources had indicated that over 80 percent of MSME entrepreneurs end up taking business loans in their individual capacity, and are not registered as MSMEs. The union cabinet had approved ECLGS on May 20, with a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore to help the small entrepreneurs impacted by the pandemic. As of July 29, lenders had sanctioned Rs 1,36,155 crore under the scheme, out of which Rs 87,227 crore or about 64 percent had been disbursed. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply