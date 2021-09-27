Government to borrow Rs 5.03 lakh crore in H2FY22, says finance ministry

The Narendra Modi government on Monday said it has plans to borrow the balance Rs 5.03 lakh crore in the second half-year (H2) of FY2021-22.

The Narendra Modi government on Monday has stuck to gross market borrowings of Rs 12 lakh crore, despite residual GST compensation loans to be paid in the second half of the fiscal.

The government will use its cash balance for the residual payment of Rs 83,000 crore of GST compensation to states in the second half, instead of additional borrowing, thus sticking to the 6.8 percent fiscal deficit target set for this year, government officials tell CNBC-TV18.

After borrowing close to 60 percent of the full fiscal target in H1, the finance ministry said, "The government now plans to borrow the balance Rs 5.03 lakh crore in the second half-year (H2) of FY 2021-22. The H2 FY 2021-22 projection also factors requirements for the release of the balance amount to states on account of back-to-back loan facility in-lieu of GST compensation during the year."

Also Read:

Also, despite the improvement in tax revenues, the government has not lowered its gross borrowing with a clear intent of keeping the spending cycle up. The finance ministry has projected additional spending of broadly Rs 2 lakh crore in this fiscal primarily due to food, fertiliser subsidy and exporter dues, government officials tell CNBC-TV18.

According to the finance ministry, "The government's H2 borrowing amounting to Rs 5.03 lakh crore is likely to be conducted in 21 weekly tranches of Rs 24,000/23,000 crore. The Government will continue to carry out switching of securities to smoothen redemptions in coming years."

To take care of temporary mismatches in the government account, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the Ways and Mean Advance (WMA) limit for H2 at Rs 50,000 crore."