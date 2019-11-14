Government to amend Banking Regulation Act to grant more powers to RBI over urban cooperative banks; cabinet nod likely soon
Updated : November 14, 2019 08:33 PM IST
Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act amendment to give complete regulation of cooperative banks to RBI
It is learnt that the agriculture ministry has agreed to consequent amendments to the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act
