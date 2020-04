The government has taken the decision to safeguard the interests of small savings depositors in view of the lockdown in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The subscribers of Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) may now deposit their savings upto June 30, 2020, which couldn’t be deposited in FY 2019-20 due to lockdown in the country.

The government also waived off the revival fee or penalty charges on the PPF, SSA or RD accounts in which mandatory minimum deposit in not made upto March 31, 2020 subject to such deposit are made upto June 30, 2020.