Economy Government receives 2.6 lakh applications for loans under PM-SVANidhi Scheme so far Updated : July 25, 2020 09:18 PM IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of PM-SVANidhi Scheme of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. The Union Cabinet on June 1 had cleared the credit scheme for street vendors so that they can revive their businesses without any further delay.