Government receives 2.6 lakh applications for loans under PM-SVANidhi Scheme so far

The government has received 2.6 lakh applications for loans under PM-SVANidhi Scheme and has disbursed loans to more than 5,500 applicants so far. Also, over 64,000 applications have been sanctioned, an official release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of the PM-SVANidhi Scheme of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs under which it will provide microloans up to Rs 10,000 to street vendors.

“It was informed over 2.6 lakh applications have been received, over 64,000 have been sanctioned and over 5,500 have been disbursed. He expressed satisfaction on use of end-to-end IT solution through a web-portal and mobile App for the administration of the Scheme to ensure transparency, accountability and speed,” a release by Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

While noting that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is working on a complete IT solution including mobile application for seamless implementation of the scheme, Prime Minister said that the scheme design should incentive use of end-to-end digital transactions by the street vendors.

This should cover the entire gamut of their business – from procurement of raw material to the collection of sale proceeds. Appropriate incentives and training should be conducted for this purpose. The use of digital payments would also help build a credit profile for the street vendor helping them in future financial needs, he said.

The Union Cabinet on June 1 had cleared the credit scheme for street vendors so that they can revive their businesses without any further delay. The scheme is a special micro-credit facility scheme to enable more than 50 lakh urban/peri-urban and rural street vendors who were vending on or before March 24, 2020, to restart their livelihoods affected due to the lockdown.

Incentives in the form of interest subsidy (@ 7 percent per annum) and cashback (upto Rs 1,200 per annum) are being provided to promote good repayment behaviour and digital transactions respectively. The interest subsidy effectively works out to 30 percent of the entire interest burden for a loan of Rs 10,000 @ 24 percent annual interest.

“Therefore, in effect the vendor does not pay any interest, rather gets a subsidy on the loan amount if he repays in time and uses digital transactions for all receipts and payments. The scheme entails enhanced next tranche of loan on early or timely repayment,” the release added.

Loan processing has begun since July 02, 2020 through an IT platform “PM SVANidhi” with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), which is the implementing agency for the scheme administration.

Prime Minister Modi said that the scheme should also be seen as a part of an outreach to the street vendors for their holistic development and economic upliftment.