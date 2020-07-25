  • SENSEX
Government receives 2.6 lakh applications for loans under PM-SVANidhi Scheme so far

Updated : July 25, 2020 09:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of PM-SVANidhi Scheme of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.
The Union Cabinet on June 1 had cleared the credit scheme for street vendors so that they can revive their businesses without any further delay.
