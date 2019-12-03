#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Government raises Rs 2.79 lakh crore through divestment in last 5 years

Updated : December 03, 2019 08:42 PM IST

During 2014-19, a total amount of Rs 2,79,622 crore was realised from the disinvestment transaction using various modes.
So far, the government has given 'in-principal' approval for strategic disinvestment of 33 central public sector undertakings (CPSEs).
Think-tank Niti Aayog has been mandated to identify such PSUs based on the criteria of national security, sovereign functions at arm's length and market imperfections and public purpose.
