Government raises Rs 2.79 lakh crore through divestment in last 5 years

The government raised Rs 2,79,622 crore from the disinvestment of public sector undertakings (PSUs) during 2014-19 compared to Rs 1,07,833 crore during the 10-year UPA rule from 2004-14, union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister of state for finance said, "In five years, we raised double the amount. This was done in an average 21 transactions each year, while it was four between 2004-2014."

During 2014-19, a total amount of Rs 2,79,622 crore was realised from the disinvestment transaction using various modes, he said.

"If you compared it with 2004-14, which was 10 years period, through 40 transactions, only Rs 1,07,833 crore could be raised," Thakur said in the Upper House. For the current year, the target is to raise Rs 1.05 lakh crore. "We are trying our best to achieve this."

The minister said that the government follows a policy of disinvestment through a minority stake sale and strategic disinvestment. So far, the government has given 'in-principal' approval for strategic disinvestment of 33 central public sector undertakings (CPSEs).