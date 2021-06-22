Government plans to set up bad bank structure by June 30

The Narendra Modi government is planning to set up a 'Bad Bank' structure by June 30, according to people in the know. This was first announced in the Union Budget but there is no formality on the announcement yet.

CNBC-TV18 has picked from sources close to the matter that the plan is to set up the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) which has already been spoken about a lot along with the India Debt Management Company.

The debt management company will probably handle the actual operational details of the assets.

Once the set-up is in place, one can expect the actual transfer of NPAs from the banks to the NARCL probably by the end of this financial year.

The next thing in the works would be the issuance of the security receipts, which the government also plans to do by the end of the financial year, as per sources.

There are proper estimates that have been worked out by the government on this front along with the banking industry. The amount is likely somewhere around Rs 30,000 crore to 31,000 crore.

