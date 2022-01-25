Govt notifies PMC Bank amalgamation scheme with Unity SFB; check details here

The government on Tuesday notified the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank amalgamation scheme with Delhi-based Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFBL), with effect from January 25, 2022.

Under the scheme of amalgamation released by the government, all assets and liabilities of PMC Bank stand transferred to USFBL from January 25, 2022. Initially, the insurance money received from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) will be paid to all eligible depositors subject to a ceiling of Rs 5 lakh.

Thereafter the retail depositors will be permitted to withdraw additional amounts in a phased manner: Rs 50,000 at the end of the first year; Rs 50,000 at the end of two years; Rs 1 lakh at the end of three years, Rs 2.5 lakh at the end of four years and Rs 5.5 lakh at the end of five years. They will be permitted to withdraw their entire amount from the bank after 10 years.

No interest on any of the interest-bearing deposits with the transferor bank shall accrue after March 31, 2021, for a period of five years from the appointed date, and afterwards, simple interest at the rate of 2.75 percent per annum shall be paid at the end of each year for the amounts remaining outstanding which shall be payable from the date after five years from the appointed date.

In respect of balances in any current account or any other non-interest bearing account, no interest shall be payable to the account holders, except that after a period of five years, simple interest at the rate of 2.75 percent per annum shall be paid to the balances of the retail depositors in the same manner as applicable to interest-bearing deposits.

On and from the appointed date, 80 percent of the uninsured deposits outstanding (aggregate in various accounts) to the credit of each institutional depositor of the transferor bank shall be converted into Perpetual Non- Cumulative Preference Shares of transferee bank with the dividend of one percent per annum payable annually.

At the end of the 10th year from the appointed date, transferee bank will use 'Net Cash Recoveries' (net of expenses related to such recoveries) from assets pertaining to Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd Group in excess of the principal amount of advances to Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited Group outstanding as on March 31, 2021, to buyback Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares at face value on a pro-rata basis.

From the end of 21st year, transferee bank will buy-back the outstanding principal of the Perpetual Non- Cumulative Preference Shares, at the rate of at least 1 percent of the total Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares issued under the scheme per annum, provided the following conditions are satisfied, namely:

(i) All restructured liabilities pertaining to the transferor bank including those towards Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation under the Scheme are fully discharged;

(ii) Capital adequacy ratio of the transferee bank is at least three hundred basis points higher than the regulatory minimum capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio applicable at that point of time;

(iii) net non-performing assets of transferee bank are at least two hundred basis points lower than the prescribed threshold for Prompt Corrective Action by Reserve Bank at that point of time;

(iv) minimum 'Net Cash Recovery' of the principal amount of advances to Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited Group as of March 31, 2021, from assets pertaining to Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited Group is more than 70 percent of the principal amount of advances;

(v) the buyback of the Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares shall be capped at 10 percent of the yearly net profit of the transferee bank for the previous year.

The remaining 20 percent amount of the institutional deposits shall be converted into equity warrants of transferee bank at a price of Rs 1 per warrant and these equity warrants will further be converted into equity shares of the transferee bank at the time of the Initial Public Offer when the transferee bank goes for public issue. The price for such conversion will be determined at the lower band of the Initial Public Offer price.

In respect of every other liability of the transferor bank including the claims not acknowledged as debt, the transferee bank shall pay only the principal amounts within a period of five years from the appointed date to the creditors in terms of the agreements entered or the terms and conditions agreed upon between them prior to the appointed date.

The credit balance in the "asset account" shall be applied notionally to the extent required to meet the liabilities under this paragraph and if the balance in the asset account is not sufficient, so much of the shortfall shall be treated as the amount spent by the transferee bank.

The transferee bank shall have time up to 20 years from the appointed date, to repay the amount received from DICGC towards payment to the insured depositors, which can be done in one installment or in several installments and the transferee bank shall create a reserve account in its books and make periodical transfers to it as may be approved by Reserve Bank, for the purpose of discharging its liability towards Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation in accordance with the provisions of this Scheme.