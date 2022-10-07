Government notifies credit guarantee scheme for startups

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The credit guarantee cover under the Scheme would be transaction-based and umbrella based. The exposure to individual cases would be capped at Rs 10 crore per case or the actual outstanding credit amount, whichever is less.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has issued a notification establishing the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS). This aims to provide credit guarantees to loans extended by Scheduled Commercial Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies, and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

According to a press release, CGSS will provide a credit guarantee up to a specified limit against loans extended by Member Institutions (MIs) to finance eligible borrowers — startups as defined in the Gazette Notification issued by DPIIT and amended from time to time. The credit guarantee would be transaction-based and umbrella-based. The exposure to individual cases would be capped at Rs 10 crore per case, or the actual outstanding credit amount, whichever is less.

The extent of transaction-based cover will be 80 percent of the amount in default if the original loan sanction amount is up to Rs 3 crore, 75 percent if the original loan sanction amount is above Rs 3 crore, and up to Rs 5 crore or 65 percent of the default amount if the original loan amount is above Rs 5 crore.

The umbrella-based guarantee cover will provide guarantee to Venture Debt Funds (VDF) registered under AIF regulations of SEBI (a growing segment of funding in the Indian startup ecosystem), in view of the nature of funds raised by them and debt funding provided by them.

The extent of umbrella-based cover will be the actual losses, or up to a maximum of five percent of Pooled Investment on which cover is being taken from the fund in eligible startups, whichever is lower, subject to a maximum of Rs.10 crore per borrower.