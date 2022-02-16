Government nominates DFS secretary Sanjay Malhotra to RBI central board

The central government on Wednesday nominated department of financial services (DFS) secretary Sanjay Malhotra as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"The Central Government has nominated Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Shri Debasish Panda," RBI said in a statement.

The nomination of Malhotra is effective from February 16, 2022, and until further orders, it said.

Prior to taking over as department of financial services secretary, Malhotra, a 1990-batch lAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, was the chairman and managing director, REC Ltd. REC Ltd (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd) is a Navratna company under the union power ministry.

The RBI's affairs are governed by the central board of directors. The board is appointed by the government. There are five official directors -- the RBI Governor and not more than four deputy governors.

Besides, the government nominates 16 non-official directors to the board. Ten are nominated from different fields, two are government officials and one director each from the four local boards. These non-official directors are appointed for a period of four years and are eligible for re-appointment.