Finance
Government may roll over Rs 60,000 crore FY20 GST compensation dues to states
Updated : March 04, 2020 11:09 PM IST
While February-March GST compensation is always paid in the next fiscal, this time around full instalment of December-January and part instalment of October-November will get rolled over as arrears.
Although Rs 19,950 crore was paid as GST compensation by the Centre to the states for October-November, government officials indicate approximately Rs 13,000 crore may still be the residual amount unpaid for this period.