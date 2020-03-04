  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week lows on March 4
Rupee extends losses as it hits 73.57 against dollar
Coronavirus update: all international flights to be screened
Gold price: Yellow metal falls as US Fed cuts interest rates
Home Finance
Finance

Government may roll over Rs 60,000 crore FY20 GST compensation dues to states

Updated : March 04, 2020 11:09 PM IST

While February-March GST compensation is always paid in the next fiscal, this time around full instalment of December-January and part instalment of October-November will get rolled over as arrears.
Although Rs 19,950 crore was paid as GST compensation by the Centre to the states for October-November, government officials indicate approximately Rs 13,000 crore may still be the residual amount unpaid for this period.
Government may roll over Rs 60,000 crore FY20 GST compensation dues to states

You May Also Like

Public sector banks' merger to come into effect from April 1, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Public sector banks' merger to come into effect from April 1, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase 2 launched with an outlay of Rs 1.4 lakh crore

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase 2 launched with an outlay of Rs 1.4 lakh crore

Balance AGR dues of telecom companies pegged at Rs 1,30,440 crore, says MoS Sanjay Dhotre

Balance AGR dues of telecom companies pegged at Rs 1,30,440 crore, says MoS Sanjay Dhotre

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement