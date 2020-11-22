Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Government for two-pronged strategy to plug fake invoice menace under GST

Updated : November 22, 2020 07:40 PM IST

According to sources, within ten days of a nationwide drive against the GST fake invoice frauds, the DGGI and CGST Commissionerates have so far arrested 48 persons.
As per suggestions of the Law Committee, the dealer may also be required to deposit a portion of their due taxes through cash or via a bank guarantee of up to 2 % of their tax dues, instead of being allowed for 100% tax payment through ITC.
Government for two-pronged strategy to plug fake invoice menace under GST

