Business
Government extends Uday Kotak's tenure by one year on IL&FS board
Updated : October 01, 2019 08:48 PM IST
Kotak was appointed by the government as the head of the lender's board which will help the troubled company come out of difficulties after the state took over the board.
Under the Banking Regulation Act, a bank cannot be managed by any person who is a director of any other company.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more