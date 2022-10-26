Government extends deadline for businesses to file I-T returns to November 7

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The CBDT had earlier pushed the due date from September 30 to October 31.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for businesses to furnish Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23 to November 7.

In a circular released on Wednesday, the board said, “In consequence to the extension of due date for various reports of audit in the case of assessees ... Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) , in the exercise of its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income (from October 31, 2022) to 07th November 2022.”