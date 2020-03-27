  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Government denies rumours of branch closure, says customer services points open

Updated : March 27, 2020 03:18 PM IST

The department of financial services requested people not to believe rumours of the closure of customer service bank branches.
For smooth functioning of branches operation, many banks are undertaking branch rationalisation of branch functioning.
The country's largest lender State Bank of India with over 23,000 branches has put out a schedule for its branches, which are functioning on Friday.
Government denies rumours of branch closure, says customer services points open

You May Also Like

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Sensex, Nifty back in the red, down 1% even after a 75 bps repo rate cut

Sensex, Nifty back in the red, down 1% even after a 75 bps repo rate cut

Here's what brokerages have to say about FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Rs 1.7 lakh crore package

Here's what brokerages have to say about FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Rs 1.7 lakh crore package

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement