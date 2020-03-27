Finance
Government denies rumours of branch closure, says customer services points open
Updated : March 27, 2020 03:18 PM IST
The department of financial services requested people not to believe rumours of the closure of customer service bank branches.
For smooth functioning of branches operation, many banks are undertaking branch rationalisation of branch functioning.
The country's largest lender State Bank of India with over 23,000 branches has put out a schedule for its branches, which are functioning on Friday.