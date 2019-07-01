Business
Government considers giving more powers for RBI to regulate shadow banks
Updated : July 01, 2019 03:47 PM IST
The outlook on the shadow banking sector has been bleak ever since the state-run Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services defaulted on a series of debt obligation triggering New Delhi to take over the control of the company.
