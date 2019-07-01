Finance
Government considering giving more powers to RBI to regulate NBFCs, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : July 01, 2019 09:22 PM IST
The central bank, she added, has also informed that with a view to strengthen the NBFCs and maintain stability of the financial system, it has been taking necessary regulatory and supervisory steps.
She further said that the government, from time to time, infuses capital in public sector NBFCs based on an objective assessment of requirements.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more