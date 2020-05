Confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation said his government is providing Rs 20 lakh crore worth economic relief package which will cater to all sections of the society.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that finance ministry is ready with the economic relief measures and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman could announce these measures over the next few days. The said relief measures will be focusing towards daily wage earners, MSMEs, agriculture and rural economy.

Highlighting the same, Modi said the relief will be for daily wage earners, street hawkers, labourers, MSME and will look at addressing the agrarian economic challenges.

Prime Minister Modi pitched for self-reliance and making India independent through reforms especially for addressing the land, labour and liquidity issues.

Welcoming the much awaited announcement, chairman, Trade promotion council of India (TPCI), Mohit Singla, said the economic package to the tune of 10 percent of GDP is a bold move in this distressing time.

