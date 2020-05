To ease the impact of coronavirus and the lockdown on the economy, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced 14 different measures, which includes Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for MSMEs, extension of income tax deadline and TDS rates cut by 25 percent.

"Today's tranche has 14 different measures. Six of these are for ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), two are for Employees Provident Fund (EPF), two for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs), one to discoms, one to contractors, one real estate, three tax measures," said finance minister.

MSMEs

The minister announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan and Rs 20,000 crore loan for MSMEs, "This loan is for four year tenure and is 100 percent guaranteed. This will last till October 21, 2020. It will benefit 45 lakh units, allowing them to resume activity and safeguarding jobs."

"The stressed MSMEs need equity support. The government will facilitate provision of Rs 20,000 crore as subordinate debt, which will benefit 2 lakh MSMEs. Functioning MSMEs, which are NPA or are stressed will be eligible. The government will provide support of Rs 4,000 crore to Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE)," she said.

"For MSMEs needing handholding, a Rs 50,000 crore 'fund of funds' through 'mother fund - daughter fund' framework is being created, to expand their capacity and to get listed on markets which they choose," said finance minister.

"The definition of MSMEs is being changed for their advantage so that they can grow in size and get benefits. Investment limit which defined MSMEs have been revised upwards. Additional criteria being brought in is turnover size - earlier differentiation between manufacturing and service MSMEs will be categorised similarly," said Sitharaman.

"Global tenders to be disallowed in government procurement up to Rs 200 crores. This will make self-reliant India, will also then be able to serve 'Make in India', said Sitharaman.

"Indian MSMEs and other companies have often faced unfair competition from foreign companies. Therefore, global tenders will be disallowed in Govt procurement tenders upto Rs 200 crore. Necessary amendments of General Financial Rules will be effected. This will be a step towards self reliant India and support Make in India. This will also help MSMEs to increase their businesses."

"Sixth step for MSMEs is that post COVID-19, since trade fairs and exhibitions will be difficult, we will provide e-market facilities. The government and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) will honour every MSME receivable in the next 45 days," said Sitharaman.

EPF

To ease financial stress as businesses get back to work, government decides to continue EPF support for business and workers for 3 more months. This means that government will pay the employer's share for firms with 100 staff, earning less than Rs 15,000, till August. Nearly 3.6 lakh establishments are expected to benefit by this. This should provide Rs 2,500 crore liquidity.

NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs

The minister announced the launch Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. Under this, investment will be made in both primary and secondary market transactions in investment grade debt paper of NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs. It will supplement RBI/govt measures to augment liquidity. Also, securities will be fully guaranteed by govt of India and this will provide liquidity support.

To help NBFCs, government to provide Rs 45,000 crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme (PCGS) 2.0. Existing PCGS to be extended to cover borrowings such as primary issuance of bonds/CPs. First 20 percent of loss will be borne by the guarantor that is the government of India and this scheme will result in liquidity worth Rs 45,000 crore.

Discoms

For discoms, the government has announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity injection. For this, PFS/REC to infuse liquidity of Rs 90,000 to discoms against receivables. Right now, discoms payables to power generation and transmission companies is currently close to Rs 94,000 crore. Also, loans to be given against state guarantees for exclusive purpose of discharging liabilities of discoms to gencos.

Contractors

The finance ministry has announced extension of up to 6 months to be provided by all central agencies like railways, ministry of road transport and highways, Central Public Works Department. This will cover construction work and goods and services contracts, completion of works and intermediate milestones, and also concessional period in PPP contracts. To facilitate greater liquidity, government agencies will partially release bank guarantees to the extent of the completed contract so that cash flow improves.

Real Estate

In a relief to real estate projects under RERA, the government has extended the registration and completion date. The ministry of housing and urban affairs will issue advisories where COVID-19 can be treated as an Act of God. Government will extend the registration and completion sou moto by 6 months for all registered projects expiring on or after March 25, 2020. The issue fresh project registration certificates automatically with revised timelines.

Tax Measures

The government also reduced tax deducted at source (TDS) rates by 25 percent and it will be applicable on all payments. It will be enforced from tomorrow till March 31, 2021 and this reduction will release Rs 50,000 crore in hands of people.

"All pending refunds of charitable trust, non-profit business, cooperatives and small partnerships, shall be issued immediately. Due date of all I-T returns for FY19-20 from July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 extended till November 31, 2020. Tax audits extended from September 30, 2020 till October 31, 2020. Date of assessments getting barred as of September 2020 is extended till December 2020. Those getting barred on March 31, 2021 are being extended till September 31, 2021. Vivad se Vishwas scheme is being extended till December 31, 2020 without any additional amount, said Sitharaman.

Listing the five pillars of 'Atma-nirbhar Bharat' as economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand, Sitharaman said the Prime Minister laid out a comprehensive vision and that vision was laid out after wide consultations with several sections of the society.

"Aatma-nirbhar Bharat' does not imply isolationism or becoming exclusionist. We’ll build capacities, skill people and compete globally acquiring strengths. We’ll build the local. After all, every global brand began with their local strength. We shall integrate with GVCs," the finance minister said.

"The government has responded countless times to your calls. You are speaking to a responsive, sensitive government. Within hours of the lockdown announced by the Prime Minister, the Garib Kalyan Yojana was announced," Sitharaman added.

She said the financial package announced by Prime Minister essentially aims to spur growth and build a very self reliant India.