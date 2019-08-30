Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market trims losses, Sensex up 56 points; Vedanta among top gainers
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Finance
Business

Government merges 10 public sector banks into four

Updated : August 30, 2019 05:34 PM IST

Government also details bank recapitalisation roadmap. PNB will get Rs 16,000 crore and this will be the largest chunk
Punjab National Bank will mearge with OBC Bank and United Bank and have 11,437 branches
Syndicate Bank will merge with with Canara Bank to become the fourth largest PSU bank
Government merges 10 public sector banks into four
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GDP growth slips to 5% in Q1

GDP growth slips to 5% in Q1

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Q1 GDP data today: Hereâ€™s what to expect

Q1 GDP data today: Hereâ€™s what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV