Business
Government merges 10 public sector banks into four
Updated : August 30, 2019 05:34 PM IST
Government also details bank recapitalisation roadmap. PNB will get Rs 16,000 crore and this will be the largest chunk
Punjab National Bank will mearge with OBC Bank and United Bank and have 11,437 branches
Syndicate Bank will merge with with Canara Bank to become the fourth largest PSU bank
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more