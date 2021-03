The Narendra Modi government aims to launch the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by mid-April, union road transport and highways secretary Giridhar Aramane told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

"We will go to market in the first or second week of April. All the regulatory requirements are getting fulfilled. By March end, we will file all the required documents with Sebi. By mid-April, we will be ready to offer it to public," Aramane said.

It is important to note here that NHAI InvIT shall be the first InvIT to be sponsored by any government or semi government entity in the country.

In December 2019, the union cabinet authorised NHAI to set up InvIT. It is expected that InvIT will be able to generate specialised operation and maintenance concessionaires, attract patient capital for 20-30 years and garner attention of retail domestic savings and corpus of special institutions in the infrastructure sector.

The projects under the InvIT are expected to be worth around Rs 5,000 crore and these are likely to be given out for a period of 30 years, people aware of the development said.

An Infrastructure Investment Trust is a collective Investment Scheme similar to a mutual fund, which enables direct investment of money from individual and institutional investors in infrastructure projects to earn a small portion of the income as return.