Google Pay is authorized and fully secured under the law, clarifies NPCI
Updated : June 25, 2020 02:52 PM IST
In a statement issued on Thursday, the electronic payment and settlement systems infrastructure provider, NPCI, said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has authorized it as a payment system operator (PSO) of the UPI platform and NPCI in its capacity as PSO authorizes all UPI participants.
The clarification comes amid social media buzz that the problems and issues arising while transferring money through Google Pay cannot be redressed under law as the app is unauthorized.