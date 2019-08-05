Goldman Sachs hopes to lure iBorrowers with Apple card launch
Updated : August 05, 2019 05:25 PM IST
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's credit card is expected to appear in Apple Inc stores as soon as this week, introducing another major touchpoint with affluent, tech-savvy consumers the Wall Street bank hopes to lure.
Called Apple Card, the card will use the MasterCard payment network.
The Goldman Sachs-Apple card will become the vehicle for people who want to buy pricey smartphones, computers and other gadgets from one of the world's most popular consumer brands.
