Goldman Sachs faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm for gender discrimination

Updated : November 10, 2019 03:09 PM IST

A probe into Goldman Sachs Group Inc's credit card practices has been initiated after tweets from a tech entrepreneur alleged gender discrimination in the new Apple Inc card algorithms that are used to determine credit limits.
In a series of Twitter posts starting on Thursday, David Heinemeier Hansson railed against the Apple Card for giving him 20 times the credit limit that his wife got.
New York's Department of Financial Services confirmed that an investigation was being conducted.
