Goldman Sachs CEO says staff back at offices in Asia, but not New York, London
Updated : May 06, 2020 09:59 AM IST
Chief executive officer David Solomon said Goldman is also considering "the feasibility of testing (staff and visitors for the coronavirus), subject to availability and more information on the accuracy of results."
Large banks worldwide have been developing plans to gradually return staff to offices after nearly two months of working remotely and from home during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Nearly 98 percent of Goldman's worldwide staff has been working remotely since mid-March.