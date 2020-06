Almost all the small and medium enterprise (SME) customers of CSB Bank are looking to opt for the moratorium on their loans, the banks Managing Director and CEO, CVR Rajendran said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

This accounts for roughly a fourth of the bank’s loan book, Rajendran said.

On non-performing assets (NPA), he said the situation at present was much better than what it was during the previous years.

He said that nine out of 10 corporates were servicing their loans on time.

Gold loans have picked up well, Rajendran said, adding that the bank was looking to increase the gold loan share to roughly 35 percent of the book.