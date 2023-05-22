Gold loan business rises on high price, expect same trend of growth over next quarters: Muthoot Finance

The gold finance business has experienced significant growth since November 2022, resulting in a prosperous Q4, said George Alexander Muthoot, MD at Muthoot Finance in a conversation with CNBC-TV18. The positive momentum has continued because of higher gold prices, which has further facilitated gold loans, he said.

"The favorable market conditions have contributed to the success of the company, leading to high expectations for continued growth in the upcoming four quarters," he told CNBC-TV18.

Higher gold prices have not only benefited the company by increasing the value of collateral but have also made gold loans more attractive to borrowers.

“We are seeing good growth in the gold loan business mainly because the economic activity has also started picking up and that is one of the main reasons why the business has gone up," Muthoot said.

Looking ahead, Muthoot Finance expects to maintain the same trend of growth over the next four quarters. The company is confident in its ability to sustain this positive momentum and capitalise on the opportunities in the market.

Gold prices went slightly higher on Monday because people were worried about the US debt limit and the things the head of the Federal Reserve said. Gold is seen as a safe investment, so more people wanted to buy it.

The price of gold in the spot market went up by 0.1 percent to $1,978.06 per ounce, and the price of gold for future delivery in the US went down a little by 0.1 percent to $1,979.40.

In addition to its gold finance business, Muthoot Finance has introduced a new scheme of micro-personal loans for its existing customers. This scheme aims to provide greater financial flexibility and support to its customer base.

Muthoot Finance expects its Net Interest Margins (NIMs) to stabilise in the range of 10-11 percent going forward. Going forward, Muthoot Finance anticipates a loan growth rate of 15 percent this fiscal year.

Muthoot Finance has also been focusing on its home finance division. Although it experienced a downturn earlier, the company expects to rebound and achieve an Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs 1,900 crore for its home finance segment by FY24.