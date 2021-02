Godrej Housing Finance (GHF) was formed in November 2019. CNBC-TV18 had the privilege of a zoom meeting with the management to understand their business profile, growth aspirations, strategy ahead, etc. Typically, in NBFC sector, at the time of boom in the segment, many players come in. However, this is not the case with GHF, given the fact that COVID-19 impacted the delay in the Godrej Group's ambition on housing finance sector.

How is It different?

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Manish Shah, managing director of Godrej Housing Finance, said the the entire housing sector, or most of it, is focused on affordable housing, but GHF has forayed into ticket size of Rs 40 lakh-Rs 1 crore. This is the ticket size where large banks and large HFCs like HDFC Ltd have strong presence in. Despite the tough competition, it has been able to have a good start. Another factor is the strong parentage brand that it enjoys. This segment is mainly consists of smart customers who have the option to choose from a varied range of financiers. Currently, the company is only financing Godrej Properties customers, but intends to foray into non-Godrej customers as well.

Why have they launched the company now?

Well, the management believes that real estate challenges have eased post RERA and that the polarisation part in the sector has played out. Recent RBI regulations are a welcome move as they would help HFCs to focus only on housing which GHF intends to focus, only retail customers. It got delayed in launching the firm, due to COVID-19.

Operations so far

Given the limited time frame that the company has started financing, currently, the GHF operates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. The company has faced competition from banks, but have been able to garner of big slice of their group business. Their key difference is allowing customers to design their payment plan. The company also offer variable own contribution ratio (OCR) to customers and hence, it’s not compulsory for customers to bring in the 25 percent matching owned funds to invest into the property.

Operations going ahead

Till March 2021, the company intends to finance only Godrej Properties customers. It has taken the benefit of learning from the past i.e. Godrej Properties expertise in the sector. It would launch loan against property in the near term i.e. by next quarter or so. GHF is looking to price risk conservatively and hence will focus on more to establish their credentials and business model and less on financial targets in the near term. It hopes to serve near 1,000 customers before this fiscal end.

Some financials