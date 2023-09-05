CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsGlobal Fintech Fest 2023 Live: All tax slabs seeing atlest three times surge in return filing, says FM

Global Fintech Fest 2023 Live: All tax slabs seeing atlest three times surge in return filing, says FM

Global Fintech Fest 2023 Live: All tax slabs seeing atlest three times surge in return filing, says FM
Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Sept 5, 2023 10:50 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

The upcoming second edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) is poised to commence in Mumbai on September 5. With over 800 speakers and 50,000 delegates, the event aims to catalyse funding ranging from $15 million to $20 million for fintech ventures.

Global Fintech Fest Live: Here's what Sitharaman said on G20

The primary focus for the G20 is prioritizing the exchange of information regarding national experiences and international efforts related to the interoperability of fast payment systems. This is aimed at improving cross-border payments, highlighted Sitharaman.

Sept 5, 2023 11:25 AM

Global Fintech Fest 2023 Live: ITR data released in August signals formalisation of economy is really wide, says FM

In her inaugural address at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 the FM said that ITR data released in August signals formalisation of economy is really wide. She further added that all tax slabs have seen a minimum three times increase in tax filing, some even seeing a four times surge.

Sept 5, 2023 10:39 AM

Global Fintech Fest Live: Technology is a powerful tool though which we can bring about a difference, says FM 

We’re talking about responsible financial ecosystem today when Globalisation is being questioned. Globalisation has helped remove poverty 
Disparity is not just in wealth, but also in well-being, demography, access to resources, digital literacy globally, said the Finance Minister of India in her innaugral address. 

Sept 5, 2023 10:28 AM

Global Fintech Fest Live 2023: Global Collaboration is an absolute necessity today, says FM

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman in her inaugural address said that Today global collaboration with more intensity is the key. It's an absolute necessity to have global collaborations. 

Sept 5, 2023 10:26 AM

Global Fintech Fest Live: What is it about?

The upcoming second edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) is poised to commence in Mumbai on September 5. With over 800 speakers and 50,000 delegates, the event aims to catalyse funding ranging from $15 million to $20 million for fintech ventures.

Sept 5, 2023 9:30 AM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X