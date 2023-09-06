Global Fintech Fest 2023: IRDAI's Debasish Panda highlights key strategies and technological advancements in insurance sector

Debasish Panda, the Chairperson of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), shared perspectives and strategies regarding the evolving landscape of insurance technology in his address at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in Mumbai.

Panda on Wednesday, September 6, began by acknowledging the rapid progress in the implementation of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), emphasising the need for the insurance industry to keep pace with such advancements.

He elaborated on the comprehensive reform agenda set forth for the insurance sector, stressing the urgency for the industry to reinvent itself and become future-ready.

One of the standout points from Panda's speech was his vision for a future where the need for filing insurance claims would be eliminated. He termed this transformative phase as "Insurance 2.0" and highlighted the importance of offering improved products and services. Panda underscored that technology would play a pivotal role in shaping this new era of insurance.

Moreover, Panda called for greater participation from insurance companies, products, distributors, and technology firms to foster innovation in the sector. He announced the launch of the first quantitative impact study aimed at developing a risk-based solvency framework, a significant step in enhancing the industry's risk management practices.

Panda also revealed plans to explore the implementation of the "Bima Trinity," signaling a comprehensive approach to insurance services. Furthermore, he expressed the commitment to achieving 100 percent cashless health insurance claim settlement and the imminent launch of "Bima Sugam," a unified platform for managing insurance needs.