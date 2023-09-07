Exclusive | Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry says fintechs not just taking customers but also share of banks' revenues

Amitabh Chaudhry, the MD & CEO of Axis Bank, in an exclusive interview at the Global Fintech Fest on Wednesday, September 6, discussed various aspects of the banking industry's evolving landscape. Chaudhry emphasised that while regulations can provide a protective "moat" for banks, they are only effective for a limited time.

"Fintechs, armed with innovation and the right products, can attract bank customers. They are quickly adapting to new regulations, making compliance and regulations central to their business models," he told CNBC-TV18.

Chaudhry acknowledged the possibility of fintechs not just taking customers but also a share of banks' revenues. He highlighted that fintechs will be partners, competitors, and sometimes even strategic collaborators with banks.

Competition from PSBs, merged HDFC and Jio

Chaudhry discussed the evolving competition landscape with the resurgence of Public Sector Banks (PSBs), the prominence of fintechs, and Jio Financial Services' entry. He remained optimistic about the vast growth opportunities in India, emphasizing the need for banks to focus on growth rather than worrying about competition.

NIM/rates outlook

Amitabh Chaudhry touched on the Net Interest Margin (NIM) and interest rate outlook. He mentioned that NIMs might remain under pressure for some time due to ongoing deposit re-pricing. He also noted the bank's aim to maintain NIMs around 3.8 percent and the potential impact of interest rate cuts on NIMs.

Deposit growth

The CEO expressed concern about the need for deposit growth to match credit growth to sustain the bank's pace of lending. He highlighted the steady growth of term deposits even though CASA (Current Account Savings Account) growth has been slow.

Max deal pricing

Chaudhry defended the pricing of the Max Deal, stating that the bank adhered to regulatory guidelines for determining share prices. He emphasised the consistency in the formula used for such transactions and the requirement for approvals from RBI and IRDAI.

SEBI seeking clarifications

He clarified that the recent news regarding SEBI seeking information is related to previous queries, indicating ongoing discussions among regulators.

"No new developments have occurred in this regard," he told CNBC-TV18.

Shareholder loss and regulator's view

Regarding concerns about shareholder losses, Chaudhry underlined that all transactions have been conducted with the approval of shareholders, and transparency has been maintained throughout the process.

Citi deal

Amitabh Chaudhry provided insights into the successful completion of the Citi Deal, highlighting that it played out as anticipated. The bank managed risks effectively and witnessed positive outcomes in terms of employee retention and customer satisfaction.

On Neelkanth Mishra's appointment to UIDAI