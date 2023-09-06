Global Fintech Fest 2023: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unveils vision for thriving fintech ecosystem

The Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2023 witnessed a threefold surge in participation compared to the previous year, setting the stage for a remarkable gathering of fintech enthusiasts and experts. In this backdrop, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das took the lead and put forth his insights and vision for the future of the fintech sector.

Embracing transformation

Shaktikanta Das began his address by acknowledging the remarkable enthusiasm and commitment displayed by participants at GFF. He noted that this enthusiasm is a testament to the fact that the fintech sector is on the brink of a significant transformation.

"Innovation is the bedrock of the fintech industry," he said, highlighting the pivotal role that innovation plays in reshaping financial services.

According to Das, sharing knowledge and experiences among industry players can further foster innovation, making GFF the ideal platform for launching a thriving fintech ecosystem.

Global fintech landscape

The RBI governor provided a global perspective on the fintech sector, pointing out that while the global fintech industry generates a staggering $245 billion in annual revenue, it still constitutes a mere 2 percent of global financial services revenue. However, he stressed that India is poised to play a pivotal role in this narrative.

"Indian fintech is expected to generate $200 billion in revenue by 2030, contributing 13 percent to the global fintech revenue," Das predicted.

This growth projection underlines the potential and significance of India's fintech industry on the global stage.

The role of digital public infrastructure (DPI)

Das commended India's innovative approach to financial inclusion through a layered approach of DPI, including the India Stack. He highlighted the impact of initiatives like the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile) trinity, which has significantly increased financial access in India. This success is evidenced by the fact that 78 percent of Indian adults had access to bank accounts in 2020, compared to just 35 percent in 2011.

He also noted that over 50 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have been opened in India, and as of November 30, 2022, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had issued 1.3 billion Aadhar identities. Mobile connectivity has seen substantial improvements, with 800 million connections as of 2022.

Digital transformation and UPI

Das celebrated the phenomenal growth of digital transactions in India. From a mere 1.2 billion transactions in 2014, the country saw 91 billion digital transactions in 2022. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) emerged as an international model and success story, showcasing the power of public and private partnership.

"UPI has spurred innovation in the fintech space, leading to the growth and innovation of other systems," Das said.

The interoperability of UPI among banks has created a unified system, resulting in more than 10 billion transactions worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the last month alone.

RBI's commitment to fintech innovation

Das emphasised that the RBI is committed to fostering fintech innovation. While the RBI Innovation Hub operates independently, the central bank collaborates closely with it to drive innovation. He highlighted that policy initiatives are crucial for any sector's growth and that the RBI's guidelines have been framed in consultation with digital fintech players.

The RBI has also put in place a framework for small-value payments in offline mode to extend payments to areas with weak connectivity. Notably, the RBI's central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot programme has gained significant traction, with 1.46 million users as of August 31, 2023. The goal is to achieve one million CBDC transactions per day by December 2023, providing valuable data to study use cases and behavioural patterns.

Furthermore, Das discussed the success of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) pilot, which enables credit sanction to borrowers in less than 10 minutes without collateral. This initiative has been extended to multiple states, with seven banks participating.

Customer trust and data privacy

Addressing the issue of customer trust, Das highlighted that avoiding customer harassment is pivotal to acquire and maintain trust in the long term. He expressed concern about the proliferation of illegal loan apps, which have raised significant questions about customer data security.

Balancing innovation and safeguards

Das underlined the urgent need to ensure that innovation in the fintech sector is accompanied by adequate safeguards. He mentioned that by providing clear governance structures, fintech companies can demonstrate their commitment to transparency and accountability.

Regulatory collaboration

The RBI boss acknowledged the critical role that regulators play in addressing arbitrage and adapting regulations to keep pace with technological advances. He emphasised the importance of robust governance structures, transparent decision-making processes, and stakeholder engagement for long-term success.

He stressed on the necessity of a self-regulatory structure for the fintech sector. He urged and encouraged fintech companies to establish a self-regulatory organisations (SROs) themselves, emphasising that the RBI is willing to discuss the formation of SROs with the fintech industry.

He pointed out that the RBI need not bear the entire burden of regulating fintech companies as SROs could play a role in regulating certain aspects, making the regulatory landscape more efficient and agile.

Looking ahead, Das set an ambitious goal, stating, "Next year when we meet, I'd like to see an SRO already formed or being launched in the next event." This call to action underscores the urgency of establishing a self-regulatory framework in the fintech industry.

Das further assured that the RBI would continue to drive policy measures aimed at promoting a vibrant fintech ecosystem. He expressed optimism about the promising opportunities that lie ahead, not only in India but also on the global stage.

"The coming years hold immense promise for fintech innovation and growth," he said.