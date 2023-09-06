Global Fintech Fest 2023: FM urges financial entities to ensure customers nominate heirs to tackle unclaimed deposits

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a crucial address at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 5, urging financial entities to take proactive steps to reduce the staggering amount of unclaimed money within the financial system. She emphasised the importance of customers nominating heirs to address this issue.

"I want the banking system, the financial ecosystem, including mutual funds and stock markets, to bear in mind that when handling their customers' finances, organisations must consider the future. Customers should nominate their heirs by providing their names and addresses," the FM said.

The gravity of the unclaimed funds problem was underscored, with the banking system alone estimated to hold over Rs 35,000 crore in unclaimed deposits, contributing to an overall unclaimed money quantum exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sitharaman stressed the importance of establishing a responsible financial ecosystem, cautioning that even a single entity's negligence could lead to a trust deficit and a potential crisis within the financial sector.

To facilitate the recovery of these unclaimed funds, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month introduced the UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits - Gateway to Access information) central web portal. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launched this portal, designed to streamline the process of searching for and claiming unclaimed deposits across various banks, making it more accessible to the public.

The UDGAM portal currently covers unclaimed deposits from seven banks, offering individuals access to information from institutions such as the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, South Indian Bank, DBS Bank India, and Citibank for non-individual accounts.

The root causes of the growing volume of unclaimed deposits were outlined by the RBI, attributing it to the non-closure of savings or current accounts that depositors no longer intend to use and unclaimed matured fixed deposits. Additionally, there are cases involving funds belonging to deceased depositors where nominees or legal heirs fail to claim these assets from the concerned banks. The Finance Minister's call to action seeks to address these issues and promote responsible financial practices within the industry.