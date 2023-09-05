The Securities Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday addressed critical issues at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2023. Buch's speech encompassed a range of topics, from the potential risks associated with broker failures to the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in regulatory practices.

While addressing the GFF in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 5 , Buch began by highlighting the substantial risks inherent in the scenario of a broker facing financial distress. She stressed the importance of safeguarding clients' interests in such situations, ensuring that they retain direct access to exchanges. While clients might face restrictions on taking fresh positions, they would still have the ability to square off existing positions, thus mitigating potential losses.

Regarding cybersecurity, Buch shared SEBI's unconventional approach. She acknowledged that crafting regulations is a complex task, and while stringent cybersecurity measures are essential, they must not compromise user convenience. She cautioned that even the most robust systems may not be entirely immune to determined cyberattacks.

On artificial intelligence, she underscored its capacity to revolutionise regulatory approaches. Buch outlined the potential of AI in transitioning towards risk-based regulation, adapting rules to specific circumstances. Internally, SEBI has been considering whether existing disclosure requirements contribute to information overload, with AI poised to enable more precise and granular disclosures, enhancing transparency while reducing unnecessary complexity.

Buch's further observed a notable trend in the financial industry, where she said that incumbents are embracing fintech innovations. Leveraging their substantial resources in terms of cashflow and manpower, these incumbents are transforming into agile fintech entities, propelling the industry forward with modern technology.

One of Buch's most striking insights pertained to the continuity of financial markets. She noted that even in the unlikely event of a clearing corporation facing downtime, trading would persist seamlessly. This resilience is achieved by the physical replication of data from one exchange to another, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of financial markets.