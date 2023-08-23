General insurers register strong growth in first four months of FY24: Here's a look at key trends

Insurance segments like Motor, Health, and Fire form close to 85 percent of the total general insurance business in the country. In the first four months of FY24, the general insurance industry has managed to grow its premium at a strong pace.

Motor insurance premiums for the general insurance sector grew by 19 percent in the first four months of FY24.

Under the motor insurance segment, own damage premiums grew by 17 percent and third-party premiums grew by 22 percent.

On the health insurance side, premiums for the industry grew by 24 percent where retail premiums grew by 18 percent and group premiums by 22 percent. The fire premium collected by the industry during the same period grew by 7 percent.

Amidst the strong industry growth, there is an interesting shift which was observed between the big business segments among the listed general insurance companies.

For ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the company is losing its market in the motor insurance segment but pacing ahead in the health vertical. In the first four months of FY24, ICICI Lombard grew its motor premium by just 7 percent, steeply underperforming the industry average.

Under the motor insurance segment, the own damage premium for ICICI Lombard grew by 4 percent and third party premium for the company by 9 percent. The market share for ICICI Lombard in the motor insurance segment dropped 116 basis points. There was also a drop of 106 bps and 138 bps respectively in the own damage and third-party segment for ICICI Lombard in FY24 so far.

ICICI Lombard managed to put up a strong show in its health insurance business. Health insurance premiums collected by the company in FY24 so far grew by 35 percent. There was a strong growth of 22 percent and 39 percent in the retail and group health vertical for ICICI Lombard. The company also managed to gain a market share of 49 basis points in the health insurance segment where the market share gain in retail and group health stood at 9 basis points and 113 basis points.

On one hand, where the focus for ICICI Lombard has been on health insurance, the focus of New India Assurance has been on Motor Insurance. In FY24 so far, the motor premium for New India Assurance witnessed a growth of 18 percent on a year-on-year basis. Under the motor segment, the third-party premium for New India Assurance grew by 36 percent. New India Assurance also grew its market share in Motor Third Party Premium by 108 basis points in FY24 so far.

Health insurance as a segment remained weak for New India Assurance. The health insurance premium for New India Assurance grew in single-digit. Under the health insurance segment, Retail and Group health premiums for the company also grew just by 7 percent and 5 percent respectively. Market Share for New India Assurance in the health insurance segment dropped by 265 basis points in the first four months of FY24.

The fire segment also remained weak for New India Assurance where the premiums in FY24 contracted by 2 percent and market share also dropped by 135 basis points.

Star Health Insurance continued its underperformance to the health insurance industry average. In FY24 so far, Star Health’s premium growth stood at 19 percent whereas the retail and group premium grew by 18 percent and 31 percent respectively.