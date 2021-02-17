Gabriel Makhlouf likens craze for Bitcoin to 17th century Tulip Mania

Gabriel Makhlouf, the British economist and European Central Bank governing council member, has likened the craze for Bitcoin to the Netherlands Tulip mania of the 17th century, often used metaphorically to refer to an economic bubble.

Reiterating his last month's warning, Makhlouf said Bitcoin investors must prepare to "lose all their money". Makhlouf, however, added he was not advising people on whether or not they should invest in the digital currency.

Attending a webinar on Tuesday in Dublin, Makhlouf said even though some people thought investing money in Bitcoin was "good bet", he wouldn't put his money into it.

The current governor of Ireland's central bank said, "Three hundred years ago, people put money into tulips because they thought it was an investment".

Makhlouf's comparison of investment in Bitcoin with the 17th century Tulip Mania in the Netherlands gives us a reason to revisit what caused most famous market bubbles to burst.

The sudden craze for the flower took its value to outrageous levels. It's said that some specimens of single tulip bulb traded for the prices of high-end house in Amsterdam.

Never had anyone thought that a flower could cause the market to collapse, something the investors and traders would look back on centuries later. When the Dutch began developing a framework for speculative trading around the same time, it allowed traders to exchange future contracts, meaning they could first produce and then deliver.

By 1636, the continuous rise in demand led to speculators entering the Stock Exchange of Amsterdam for tulip bulbs, raising the prices by speculating on demand.

A year later, in 1637, the massive demand for tulips led to the skyrocketing of prices. Such was the obsession for the flower that some rarest tulip bulbs valued at more than 10 times a person's yearly salary. The same year, the bubble burst, the prices fell dramatically, causing an unprecedented economic crash.

Many traders, who thought they would mint money because of the continuous rise in prices, were left with flowers nobody wanted, leading to many declaring themselves bankrupt. In 1638, the prices of the flower once considered a rare treasure were back to normal.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin almost touched the $50,000-mark, continuing the sharp increase, which analysts say, occurred after several big investors took digital assets seriously.

The most famous cryptocurrency has gained roughly 70% this year, hitting $49,938 on Tuesday. Bitcoin has made tremendous gains after the electric carmaker's move to buy $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency and accept it as payment.