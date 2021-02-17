Gabriel Makhlouf likens craze for Bitcoin to 17th century Tulip Mania Updated : February 17, 2021 09:43 PM IST Makhlouf's comparison of investment in Bitcoin with the 17th century Tulip Mania in the Netherlands gives us a reason to revisit what caused most famous market bubbles to burst. On Tuesday, Bitcoin almost touched the $50,000-mark, continuing the sharp increase, which analysts say, occurred after several big investors took digital assets seriously. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply