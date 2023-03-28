G20 expert group on strengthening multilateral development banks formed — Check members here

The objectives of the expert group on strengthening multilateral development banks include creating a roadmap for an updated MDB ecosystem for the 21st century.
A G20 expert group on strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs) was constituted on Tuesday to ensure that the institutes are better equipped to finance a wide range of sustainable development goals (SDG) as well as transboundary challenges.
The group will evaluate various estimates regarding the scale of funding required by and from the multilateral development banks. It will also overlook the mechanisms for coordination among the MDBs for them to address and finance global development and other challenges.
The expert group will submit its report to the Indian Presidency of the G20 before June 30, 2023.
Members of the group
Former US secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers and the former chairperson of the 15th finance commission in India NK Singh are the co-conveners of the group.
Summers is also the President Emeritus of Harvard University and NK Singh is also the president of the Institute of Economic Growth.
The other members of the group include:
