Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • finance>
    • RBI announces G-SAP 2.0 in Q2FY22 worth Rs 1.2 lakh cr to support market

    RBI announces G-SAP 2.0 in Q2FY22 worth Rs 1.2 lakh cr to support market

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) 2.0 will be taken in the second quarter of 2021-22 worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore to support the market, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said while making monetary policy announcements on Friday.

    RBI announces G-SAP 2.0 in Q2FY22 worth Rs 1.2 lakh cr to support market

    Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) 2.0 will be taken in the second quarter of 2021-22 worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore to support the market, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said while making monetary policy announcements on Friday.

    Das further said that the remaining Rs 40,000 crore of GSAP 1.0 will be conducted on June 27.

    "Of this, Rs 10,000 crore would constitute the purchase of state development loans (SDLs)," he said.

    Das added that the auctions under G-SAP 1.0 have evoked keen interest from market participants, with bid cover ratios of 4.1 and 3.5, respectively, in the two auctions undertaken so far.

    "The timing of the second auction was aimed towards replenishing the drainage of liquidity due to the restoration of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to its pre-pandemic level of 4 percent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), effective May 22, 2021," he added.

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India, meanwhile, kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent for the sixth consecutive policy, while maintaining an accommodative stance amid uncertainty about the economic fallout of the second COVID-19 wave and rising inflation.

    The reverse repo rate also was kept unchanged at 3.35 percent.

    Catch all RBI policy related updates here

    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Focus of RBI turning to equitable distribution of liquidity, says Shaktikanta Das

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Coal India152.50 3.45 2.31
    IOC114.90 2.45 2.18
    ONGC125.20 2.70 2.20
    BPCL481.45 7.55 1.59
    Larsen1,530.15 19.30 1.28
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    ONGC125.15 2.50 2.04
    Larsen1,529.50 19.25 1.27
    Tech Mahindra1,022.75 8.85 0.87
    HDFC2,604.85 22.00 0.85
    Bajaj Finance5,936.95 35.30 0.60
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Nestle17,532.05 -267.35 -1.50
    Hindalco393.30 -5.90 -1.48
    Tata Steel1,109.70 -12.30 -1.10
    HUL2,342.80 -20.45 -0.87
    HDFC Bank1,506.70 -13.85 -0.91
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Nestle17,545.60 -250.10 -1.41
    HUL2,340.25 -21.65 -0.92
    SBI436.00 -3.65 -0.83
    HDFC Bank1,508.40 -11.80 -0.78
    ICICI Bank645.20 -5.00 -0.77

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.07250.16500.23
    Euro-Rupee88.4650-0.0890-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.9990-0.0170-0.02
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66280.00190.28
    View More