Finance FY22 to be a 'look forward' year for us: Axis Bank CEO Updated : January 27, 2021 09:41 PM IST "We just want to ensure our P&L reflects what we see today and we intend to maintain that stance," he said. The bank said its gross slippages, or addition to bad loans, for the quarter were almost nil due to SC standstill order. "Retail disbursements touched all-time highs led by higher contribution from secured loan segments," Amitabh Chaudhry said.