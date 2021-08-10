Future Group lenders to face steep haircuts if Reliance deal doesn't go through

The lenders to Kishore Biyani-led Future Group are a worried lot, with the fate of its proposed Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries hanging in balance. Several of the key lenders to Future Group that CNBC-TV18 spoke to expressed concerns about the firm’s debt serviceability, and are in a wait and watch mode ahead of the final ruling on the deal in Singapore courts.

“We restructured the debt keeping in mind any potential risks from the Reliance deal getting delayed. But there was no second wave when we approved the recast plan, the company’s losses have widened, and there is a question mark on the Reliance deal. We will have to examine all options, but for now, we need to wait to see what the courts finally say,” said a senior banker with a public sector bank, which has significant exposure to Future Group.

Banks are weighing their options, and without the Reliance deal, they will face steep haircuts on their exposure of over Rs 26,000 crores to the group, said several banks CNBC-TV18 spoke to. From taking the company to bankruptcy courts, to debt conversion into equity to the refinancing of loans, banks said all options are on the table. “IBC may not lead to the kind of recovery we could get from steel, manufacturing firms which have tangible assets. But if no other option works, then we will have to consider this too,” said another banker with exposure to the group.

While lenders had executed a debt restructuring for several of its key companies, including Future Retail, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, etc- the group’s losses have only widened. There has been a significant increase in liquidity pressures being faced by Future Group due to the COVID-19 crisis and material disruption in its operations due to the nationwide lockdown.

Under the restructuring deal approved for its group companies, Future had got a repayment extension of upto two years, and now with RBI allowing an extension in the timeline to meet financial parameters under the recast, there could be temporary relief. However, restructuring is an ad-hoc solution at best, bankers said.

Some of the lenders said that banks will have to push Future Group to expedite its non-core asset sale. Even its most prized non-core asset, Future Generali, banks estimate will be able to fetch Rs 2700-3000 crores at best. Ultimately, banks believe, the Reliance Group deal offers the best solution.

Last Friday, Supreme Court upheld Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) interim award, restraining a deal between Future Retail Ltd and Reliance Retail. This has come as a huge blow to Future Group as well as its lenders, who have been relying on the deal going through. The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) had concluded a hearing in the matter and is expected to now pronounce its final verdict on the deal this month.

Amazon has objected to the Future Retail deal with Reliance Industries, alleging a breach of contract it had with Future Coupons, the promoter firm of Future Retail. Amazon contended its agreement with Future Coupons had given it a “call” option, through which it could exercise the option of acquiring all or part of Future Retail’s shareholding in the company, within three to ten years of the agreement. Amazon has also said that as per the terms of their deal, Future Group was barred from selling any of its assets to several companies, including Reliance.

If the SIAC maintains that the deal amounts to a breach of the contract written up between Future Coupons and Amazon, the deal will not be able to go ahead. This would directly jeopardise the survival prospects of Future Retail, which is burdened with debt.

Future Group Cos Debt as of March 2020

Future Retail: Rs 8900 cr

Future Enterprises: Rs 6900 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Rs 1370 cr

Future Consumer: Rs 600 cr

Future Supply Chain Solutions: Rs 480 cr

Future Holding Companies: Rs 7700 cr