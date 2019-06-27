FundsIndia founders ousted by investors, says report

Wealth India Financial Services Private Limited that runs online financial services platform — FundsIndia.com has removed its founders CR Chandrasekar and Srikanth Meenakshi from the firm, reported The Hindu, citing sources.

The removal came following the emergence of differences between the duo and the private equity investors over how to run the company and its future plans, added the report. The founders are terminated without cause. There are no irregularities, it said.

Srikanth Meenakshi too confirmed the exit to the newspaper and stated that he and CR Chandrasekar were not with the company anymore. However, no comments were made by the company. The move, the report said, materialized even after strong opposition was raised against it by the top leadership team and employees.