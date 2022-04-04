Funding Rundown: Omnivore's new $130 million fund, Crypto giant FTX likely to invest in MPL, EnKash raises $20 million in Series B

Omnivore launches new $130 million venture fund focused on agritech and climate sustainability

Agritech venture capital firm Omnivore has announced the launch of its third fund, with a target corpus of $130 million (Rs 1,000 crore). The new fund will continue to invest in early-stage startups developing breakthrough technologies for agriculture, food, climate, and the rural economy.

Omnivore is targeting a first close of the new fund by September 2022 and a final close by June 2023. With this new fund, Omnivore expects to make 25 to 30 new investments over the next four years, continuing to fund entrepreneurs building the future of Indian agriculture and food systems, it said in a statement.

"For over a decade now, we have been a part of the evolution of the agritech ecosystem in India. Through Omnivore’s investments, we have touched the lives of almost 7 million smallholder farmers, improving their profitability and resilience, while creating value for our investors. We believe agritech is just getting started, and we look forward to supporting a new generation of entrepreneurs building a future for rural India,” said Mark Kahn, Managing Partner of Omnivore.

Originally founded by Jinesh Shah and Mark Kahn in 2010, Omnivore has backed over 35 startups, including DeHaat, Arya, Reshamandi, Stellapps, AgNext, Bijak, Ecozen, AGRIM, Eruvaka, Pixxel, and Animall. Omnivore currently manages Rs 936 crore across two funds, the most recent having been closed in April 2019.

Crypto giant FTX in talks to invest in Indian gaming startup MPL

Crypto platform FTX could make an investment in Mobile Premier League (MPL), helping the gaming startup make its foray into Web3, as per a TechCrunch report.

MPL operates over 60 mobile games including some that are sports-based, card-based, and fantasy. In recent weeks, it has informed some existing and new potential investors that it plans to launch play-to-earn and NFT-based games later this year, the report said.

The startup, turned unicorn in September 2021, after raising a Series E investment led by Legatum Capital at a valuation of $2.3 billion. Accrete Capital and Gaingels participated with existing investors such as Moore Strategic Ventures and RTP Global.

EnKash raises $20 million from India and Singapore-based VCs

EnKash, an all-in-one spends management platform and corporate cards company has raised $20 million as a part of its Series B funding round led by Ascent Capital with Baring India & Singapore-based White Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing investors Mayfield India and Axilor Ventures.

Founded by Naveen Bindal, Hemant Vishnoi and Yadvendra Tyagi, EnKash unifies cards and spend management platform offering features such as financial automation tools, enabling businesses to manage payable, receivables and expenses on the fly, powered by a DIY-Platform first approach.

"EnKash is working with an objective to offer better experience and accessibility of financial and non-financial products for businesses. It intends to further expand its offerings with the infusion of fresh capital and lead the space with innovative offerings around banking-as-a-service, scaling up its ‘plug and play’ cards issuance stack and plans to expand its geographical presence on the international front,” said Hemant Vishnoi, Co-founder, EnKash.

The fintech startup claims to be processing annualized spending worth about $2 billion on its platform. It works with more than 70,000 businesses and has issued over 500,000 cards.

Bombay Play raises $7 million in Series-A led by Kalaari Capital

Bombay Play, a hypersocial gaming startup, has raised $7 million in its Series-A funding round led by Kalaari Capital. The round witnessed new investors like Winzo, AdvantEdge VC, AMEA Ventures amongst others, with participation from existing investors — Lumikai Fund, Leo Capital and PlayCo.

A game publisher, Bombay Play has developed hypersocial games such as Dice Merge Puzzle, Card Party and Daily Word Puzzl. It claims to have over 40 million players worldwide. "With the amount raised, we will scale up existing offerings while investing in cutting-edge technologies to elevate the social experience of casual gamers worldwide," said Oliver Jones, CEO of Bombay Play.

Founded in 2018 by Oliver Jones and Abhas Saroha, Bombay Play is currently headquartered in Bangalore and claims to be growing at 3X (YoY) since inception. Currently employing 50 people, the company is planning to double its headcount by the end of FY22. So far, the company has raised over $9.5 million in capital.

Agrizy raises $4 million seed funding led by Ankur Capital

Agrizy, a Bengaluru-based agri-tech startup, has raised $4 million in a seed round led by Ankur Capital. This round also saw participation from Omnivore and notable angels like Rajesh Yabaji (CEO, BlackBuck), Zetwerk’s Co-founders Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Amrit Acharya, Rahul Sharma, and Vishal Chaudhary among others.

Founded in September 2021 by Vicky Dodani and Saket Chirania, Agrizy is developing a tech-first platform to bridge the processed agri supply chain. The tech platform connects the processors and buyers of non-perishable farm products across both food and non-food categories like jute, oilseeds, cereals, pulses, and others to optimally discover and fulfill transactions.

The funds raised will be utilized to build strong business and engineering teams, develop a suite of digital services for the processed agri marketplace and ramp up customer traction in targeted value chains across various locations in India, the company said in a statement.

“We aim to be the single point of contact for the agri processing units by providing them an end-to-end fulfillment platform and simplifying their procurement and sales cycle," said Vicky Dodani, Co-Founder, Agrizy. Agrizy is the first investment by Ankur Capital through its India Pitch Fest program.