Fuel stations, Kirana stores see reappearance of Rs 2,000 notes, most accept them

Less than a week ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that the Rs 2,000 denomination would be removed from circulation with provisions for its exchange. Since then, several retail establishments have reported instances of customers making purchases in the soon-to-be-discontinued denomination. Most stores accept payments made in this denomination, with certain exceptions.

"We used to get a Rs 2,000 note only once a week. Now, each fuel attendant has begun receiving 10 to 20 notes per shift," said Karthik, a fuel station attendant in Chennai's Nungambakkam neighbourhood. "Today alone, I've managed to collect 10 such notes," he added, beckoning to the notes in his collection bag.

In the last few days, reports have emerged of certain retail establishments unwilling to accept the Rs 2,000 denomination that is in the process of being phased out. Most of these establishments say they will not accept payments in these notes as they fear the prospect of having to wait in queues to have them exchanged. However, most others maintain that they will not reject payments in these denominations as they continue to be legal tender.

"We can't turn away customers who offer to pay using these notes since they remain legal tender, but we try to accept payments only from regular customers or those we know well," said Narayanan, who helps run a Kirana store in Korattur. "I've received about three Rs 2,000 notes in the last two days and have accepted them," he added.

At a nearby eatery, Govindarajan is wary of accepting the notes since he doesn't envy the prospect of having to end up with a large amount of currency in the denomination. "It's better to not risk it and be questioned by the bank if I end up going with a large number of these notes to exchange," he said.

Meanwhile, at fuel stations, customers have now begun paying for fuel worth Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 in Rs 2,000 denominations. A quick check at fuel stations reveals that these establishments collect between 50 and 75 Rs 2,000 notes every day. "We have no problem accepting these notes," said Karthik, "Since there is time to exchange them, we have been told to accept Rs 2,000 notes."

RBI has urged people to exchange or deposit their notes at banks by September 30, 2023.