Fuel stations, Kirana stores see reappearance of Rs 2,000 notes, most accept them

Less than a week ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that the Rs 2,000 denomination would be removed from circulation with provisions for its exchange. Since then, several retail establishments have reported instances of customers making purchases in the soon-to-be-discontinued denomination. Most stores accept payments made in this denomination, with certain exceptions.

"We used to get a Rs 2,000 note only once a week. Now, each fuel attendant has begun receiving 10 to 20 notes per shift," said Karthik, a fuel station attendant in Chennai's Nungambakkam neighbourhood. "Today alone, I've managed to collect 10 such notes," he added, beckoning to the notes in his collection bag.

In the last few days, reports have emerged of certain retail establishments unwilling to accept the Rs 2,000 denomination that is in the process of being phased out. Most of these establishments say they will not accept payments in these notes as they fear the prospect of having to wait in queues to have them exchanged. However, most others maintain that they will not reject payments in these denominations as they continue to be legal tender.