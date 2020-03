The government, as part of the amendments brought to the Finance Bill, has increased the cap on special additional excise duty from Rs 10 to Rs 18 for petrol and from Rs 4 to Rs 12 for diesel.

The move will give the government more flexibility when it comes to raising special additional excise duty.

The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2020 today by voice vote and without holding any debate, in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed seven lives in the country.

The Bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the Central government for the financial year 2020-21. In the Union Budget 2020-2021, the government proposed to spend Rs 30,42,230 crore in 2020-21, which is 12.7 percent higher than the revised estimate of 2019-20.

The receipts are expected to increase by 16.3 percent to Rs 22,45,893 crore, owing to higher estimated revenue from disinvestments. The government has assumed a nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 10 percent in 2020-21. The nominal growth estimate for 2019-20 was 12 percent.